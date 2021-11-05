These senators have more reason than ever to be cautious about huge spending bills in a time of inflation, new benefits without means testing, and a safety net for immigrants who are not in compliance with the law — not to mention Supreme Court packing and the end of the filibuster. With the party struggling to demonstrate competence, of which sanity is a precursor, the quiet caucus should make clear that progressives have never been within a vote or two of swinging the Senate. Not even close.