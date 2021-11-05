There’s a lot of money in local politics, and much of it comes from wealthy donors. But with the implementation of the Fair Elections Program, D.C. is seeking to change who is funding elections. After just a single election cycle, the program is already starting to draw more donors — and candidates — into the political system. Two mayoral candidates, incumbent Muriel E. Bowser (D), who announced her reelection bid Thursday, and D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At Large), have already committed to using this public financing program in next year’s election.