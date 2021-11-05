Carter was alert to the dangers of inflation from his earliest months in office, when most of us focused more on reducing unemployment and boosting growth. He sought to keep budget deficits low and spending tight, over the objection of the liberal wing of the Democratic Party. By executive order, he created voluntary wage-price guidelines backed up by sanctions on government contractors that failed to follow them; created a labor-management council; deregulated the transportation system, telecommunications industry and banking to inject competition and lower prices; and developed the first regulatory review of federal regulations to seek the least costly way of achieving results and a paperwork reduction program. But when none of that halted the rise of inflation, over the objection of most of his advisers, he appointed Volcker to head the Fed, knowing that Volcker intended to crunch the money supply with a consequent rise in interest rates.