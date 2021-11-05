Los Angelenos know that rising crime and homelessness are graphic evidence of local government incompetence. But on the national stage, the most prominent evidence of a city bogged down in sludge is the epic backup of container ships offshore waiting to unload at the Port of Los Angeles, a logjam with no signs of easing.
Yes, global supply-chain problems have contributed to the mess, but lost in the news coverage is this: The Port of Los Angeles and its sister site, the Port of Long Beach, are among the least efficient ports in the world, ranking 328 and 333 out of 351, according to a recent industry study. The ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach are governed by local city officials.
Then there’s the wheel-spinning at the Los Angeles Unified School District, which has been limping along without a superintendent for four months. What the search for a new leader has yielded so far: a “community engagement report” detailing the wishes of more than 28,500 students, parents and LAUSD employees yearning for an educator who knows diverse communities and has run a large organization. The bad news: Barack Obama probably isn’t available.
The city’s leadership itself is stuck: Garcetti was nominated by President Biden in July as U.S. ambassador to India, but four months later the mayor sits in purgatory, hemorrhaging staff, awaiting Senate confirmation. He waits along with lots of other Biden nominees, thanks mainly to the obstinance of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.).
Let’s suppose that, at some point in the coming months, Los Angeles manages to solve its container-vessel backup and some career masochist agrees to run the K-12 system (and brings along a case of Extra-Strength Tylenol for dealing with a militant teachers union that went on strike before the pandemic hit and then dragged its heels regarding school reopenings).
It’s the question of who will be the next mayor that intrigues. City Hall desperately needs to be reenergized. The primary is in June, with the top two finishers facing off on Nov. 8.
So far, four Democratic elected officials are running in next year’s contest: Rep. Karen Bass, seeking be the city’s first Black mayor since Tom Bradley’s 20-year tenure ended in 1993, plus City Councilmen Kevin de León and Joe Buscaino and City Attorney Mike Feuer.
The candidates should be advised that the job is not much of a political stepping-stone. Los Angeles mayors have failed time and again in their quests for governor (Bradley, fellow Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa and Republican Richard Riordan) and president (Democrat Sam Yorty). Even federal Cabinet dreams have gone unrealized (both Villaraigosa and Garcetti unsuccessfully angled for Washington jobs from City Hall).
They’re also looking at a position that lacks muscle: Los Angeles’s mayor has no authority over public schools; department heads are autonomous and difficult to dismiss. And they would be faced with trying to bring down crime while dealing with a City Council that last year cut $150 million from a proposed $1.86 billion operating budget for the Los Angeles Police Department.
One other worry for those elected officials in the mayoral race: The possibility that history will repeat itself, with a non-politician challenging the city’s elected class.
That’s what happened in the 1993 mayoral election, which came on the heels of the previous year’s riots in South Central L.A. and resulted in the choice of Riordan, a venture capitalist and philanthropist who ran as a business-friendly, tough-on-crime government outsider (campaign slogan: “Tough enough to turn L.A. around”).
Riordan’s equivalent in the Los Angeles of 2022? Perhaps billionaire Rick Caruso, a prominent real-estate developer and longtime University of Southern California benefactor, who’s looking at a run.
But would Caruso dare go down the road of campaigning as a tough-on-crime candidate in a place with a tough-on-LAPD City Council?
He might be encouraged by the example of Eric Adams, the former police captain who on Tuesday was elected New York City mayor after campaigning on the crime issue.
Should Adams get off to a successful start, maybe Caruso or some other outsider will decide that Los Angeles is ready for a reform-themed mayoral candidate in 2022. The alternative might be to see the mayoral baton passed from Garcetti to another member of a failing status quo.
To borrow a line from Riordan when he ran the city and was appalled by the practice of shuffling subpar teachers between schools: He called it the “dance of the lemons.”