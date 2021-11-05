Many of the jail’s problems can be blamed on the fact the facility is 45 years old and that corrections workers have had to deal with the stress of working in unforgiving circumstances during an unprecedented pandemic. But that doesn’t excuse indifference and abuse. It is more than a little troubling that deputy marshals, according to Judge Lamberth, were denied access to the jail after the surprise inspections. Ms. Bowser has called the findings of the U.S. Marshal Service “troubling” and has directed the deputy mayor for public safety to undertake an immediate review — with input from outside experts — to take corrective action. She should also invite investigation by the Justice Department and then muster the political will to make construction of a new jail not a talking point but a reality.