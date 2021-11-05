Former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson on Thursday completed a mission to Myanmar, in which he met with the ruling military junta “to identify specific ways to speed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines” to the country, also known as Burma, according to an official statement on his nonprofit organization’s website. The general unofficial assumption is that Mr. Richardson, who has a long record of negotiating hostage and prisoner releases, was seeking freedom for Danny Fenster, an American journalist imprisoned for almost six months on spurious charges of subversive activity. The Myanmar regime has just denied Mr. Fenster bail and instituted a new charge against him. Whether this was a sign that Myanmar plans to hold Mr. Fenster longer, or a ploy to extract more ransom for him, was not clear, but the whole sordid episode is in character for a regime that seized power through force in February and has been defying its own people — and pressure from the United States and Europe — ever since.