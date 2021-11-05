Mr. Richardson did secure the release of Aye Moe, a woman who used to work in Myanmar with his nonprofit, the Richardson Center for Global Engagement. She was fortunate not to have been killed, the fate of more than 1,200 other regime opponents since February. And if Aye Moe — one of more than 9,000 political prisoners taken since February — was not tortured, she would also be fortunate. An Associated Press investigation has documented horrific abuse at military detention sites across Myanmar. The methods include deprivation of sleep, food and water; electric shocks; being forced to hop like frogs; and beatings with cement-filled bamboo sticks, batons, fists and the prisoners’ own shoes. Even some military officers were so appalled by the torture that they defected and told the AP what they had seen and heard, lending additional credibility to the wire service’s account.
Many pro-democracy people in Myanmar have abandoned peaceful resistance and taken up arms; a low-intensity civil war now rages, threatening the regime’s stability — at the cost, alas, of providing it with an excuse to crack down even harder. The United States, too, finds itself with no easy options for pressuring the regime, having already imposed targeted sanctions on its leaders. These measures, and diplomatic pressure from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which excluded Myanmar generals from an October summit, may help explain why the junta recently announced the release of more than 5,000 people, though actual compliance with that pledge is unverified and at least 100 of those freed were promptly rearrested.
The United States could use its financial leverage to cut off the flow of funds that the junta receives from offshore natural gas production by U.S.-owned Chevron. France, whose energy company Total also operates in Myanmar, balks at that form of pressure, however, as does neighboring Thailand, which relies on gas from Myanmar for about 14 percent of its supply. Meanwhile, China and, to a lesser extent, Russia, maintain economic presences — including gas production — and are in a position to veto collective action through the United Nations. Working within these constraints, the Biden administration must do what it can to ease Myanmar’s suffering and keep its democratic hopes alive.