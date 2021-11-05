These two developments are potential game-changers. If people who become infected can be treated at home, hospitals can reserve scarce beds for the most seriously ill. That would dramatically reduce the risk of dying, as sick patients would be more likely to receive the treatment they need on a timely basis. Coupled with continued medical advances that improve survival rates, we are fast approaching a time when covid-19 is an endemic disease much like other respiratory viruses. People will still contract the virus and die, but most people who get it will survive and health systems will not be overwhelmed.