Biden’s third problem, which is his insufficient aptitude for the performative dimension of the presidency, can be surmounted if his aides will serve him, and the nation, better. It is political malpractice for them to put him in situations that require skills that he — always garrulous, rarely fluent — has never possessed. The recent CNN town hall was redundant evidence of this: Biden sowed confusion about climate science (“if we reached beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius increase in temperature, we’re gone. Not a joke”), who controls the National Guard (it’s not him), and Taiwan (perhaps we should, but we do not, “have a commitment” to come to Taiwan’s defense if China attacks).