From the beginning, our family was kept in the dark and stonewalled. We were forbidden to visit and, later, to touch our son while he lay dying in the hospital because they claimed that guarding his body like a criminal’s was the correct “procedure.” Meanwhile, no one gave us, the media or the public even the slightest information about the circumstances of Bijan’s shooting. They didn’t even reveal the names of the shooters until forced to by the court as part of our civil suit 16 months later.