The pain from what happened to him that night has played out again and again for our family, as we have tried repeatedly to seek justice for Bijan.
The latest setback came last month when the criminal case brought by the Fairfax County commonwealth’s attorney was dismissed on the grounds that, as federal officers, the shooters were entitled to immunity from state prosecution because their actions were “necessary and proper.” Our hearts were broken, again.
The words we heard from defense attorneys at the hearing still haunt me. They used sentences about fatal force such as that the policies are merely suggestions for the officers, who are not under any obligation to follow them. Most disturbing, one argued that officers being trained in the use of firearms are told, “When in doubt, pull it out.” I am furious over these disgusting claims.
From the beginning, our family was kept in the dark and stonewalled. We were forbidden to visit and, later, to touch our son while he lay dying in the hospital because they claimed that guarding his body like a criminal’s was the correct “procedure.” Meanwhile, no one gave us, the media or the public even the slightest information about the circumstances of Bijan’s shooting. They didn’t even reveal the names of the shooters until forced to by the court as part of our civil suit 16 months later.
We are quite certain that if Bijan had somehow deserved to die at the hands of these Park Police officers, they and their union representatives would have been announcing it to the public and media and anyone else who would listen. But the truth is they all knew this was wrong — this was what they call a “bad shoot,” and anything they said in an attempt to defend the indefensible would incriminate Bijan’s killers — so they chose silence.
It isn’t a bad strategy. Keep your head down, claim to have been afraid for your life and you get a license to kill. Wait it out.
Well, Bijan’s family is still here. And we are not going anywhere quietly.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has an opportunity to seek justice for Bijan. Two years ago, his predecessor at the Justice Department declined federal prosecution of the two men who killed my son — a killing we have all watched on video. In June, Garland took a first step toward righting this wrong by allowing the FBI to cooperate with the Fairfax County commonwealth attorney’s criminal prosecution of Amaya and Vinyard. That’s the case that Senior U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton dismissed Oct. 22. His ruling is being appealed.
Meanwhile, however, Garland can — and should — do more. He should grant the request of Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano and consider reopening the federal government’s case against the two Park Police officers.
My family and I hold out hope that Garland will do what is just. While we wait, we are surrounded by people who love us and Bijan. We have been embraced by our friends, our public officials and our extended community, who join us in the firm belief that justice will be served in Bijan’s murder.
No one can bring Bijan home. I will never again cook his favorite meals or have him join us at dinner. I will never be able to hug my son or jump and scream with him after we watch Tom Brady score a touchdown. I will never sit with Bijan on an airplane and choose which movie to watch and talk about what we will do while on vacation.
Our government owes us the truth — not merely the words from that well-worn police playbook, I was in fear for my life, as they defend charging his car, banging on his window, threatening him with a gun.
We will hold vigils for Bijan every Nov. 17 at his favorite spot — the Lincoln Memorial. We will light candles in his memory and keep a moment of silence at the exact moment when these men shot my son 10 times in his head and wrist, his eyes and his beautiful face.
I am forever Bijan.