As Leana Wen argues, we can frame the next wave of vaccinations as a way to free ourselves from the need to wear masks all the time, which nobody likes even if most of us do it. It’s important for people to understand that what we do now can be not just something we must suffer through, but a final step on the path to liberation. The message we can take, and the reality it represents, should be not “Suck it up, people,” but “Victory is at hand, if we reach for it.”