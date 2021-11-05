The proposed continuing care facility in the Boro’s second phase will lie directly across an intersection from the first phase’s new Whole Foods. Yet these mostly elderly residents will have to cross nine lanes of heavy traffic without the benefit of streetlights — only a “pedestrian beacon.” The county has yielded to requests for waivers of otherwise required passenger loading zones at all six of its residential towers, two containing more than 400 units each. Consequently, many visitors, taxi passengers and retail deliveries require double parking, blocking traffic lanes as necessary for loading or discharge. For the wheelchair dependent, the only curb ramps are at pedestrian crosswalks, under traffic lights, forcing drivers to block active bicycle and vehicular traffic at intersections while deploying walkers and wheelchairs.