Tysons, with nearly 30 million square feet of office space, is now the region’s largest suburban submarket. Tysons’ burgeoning development is guided by the Comprehensive Plan adopted by Fairfax County in 2010 after five years of input from a 36-member task force. The task force’s goals and guiding principles aimed to create “an urban center that could include 200,000 jobs and 100,000 residents. … A sustainable Tysons with restored streams, a green network of public parks, open spaces and trails … vastly improved pedestrian and bicycle routes … [to] transform Tysons from a suburban office park and activity center into a 24/7 urban center marked by the diversity of residents and workers ... and connections and accessibility for all.”
For half a century, Tysons has been an impressive economic engine for the development industry and Fairfax County. The completion of Silver Line Metro stations served as economic steroid injections. The recent intensive growth was propelled by powerful developers and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, each well represented on the Tysons task force. However, although new planning and zoning policies chronologically paralleled the ADA rollout, “accessibility for all” is sadly turning out to be a hollow promise.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is about to approve the rezoning of more than 1 million square feet of mixed-use development in the second phase of the Boro. The first phase, with 2.4 million square feet, is nearing completion and was just awarded Fairfax County’s coveted James M. Scott Exceptional Design Award. Soon, the Boro will house more than 2,000 residents.
Many people will sadly be denied the full benefits of promised accessibility. Indeed, within the developer’s nearly 150-page rezoning proposal and 195-page plan submissions and the county’s 494-page report, there are virtually no mentions of “disability” or “accessibility” or “ADA.”
I am an architect whose wife’s career as a Fairfax County kindergarten teacher ended because of post-polio syndrome. I know something about the Americans With Disabilities Act, and my wife, now occasionally reliant on a walker or wheelchair, knows about accessibility challenges. After raising our family in Great Falls, we bought a condominium last year in the Verse, at Tysons’ Boro. We now enjoy immediate proximity to a Whole Foods, cinema, retail merchants and eight restaurants. The pending Boro expansion will include 455 continuing care, assisted living and affordable or workforce units.
The proposed continuing care facility in the Boro’s second phase will lie directly across an intersection from the first phase’s new Whole Foods. Yet these mostly elderly residents will have to cross nine lanes of heavy traffic without the benefit of streetlights — only a “pedestrian beacon.” The county has yielded to requests for waivers of otherwise required passenger loading zones at all six of its residential towers, two containing more than 400 units each. Consequently, many visitors, taxi passengers and retail deliveries require double parking, blocking traffic lanes as necessary for loading or discharge. For the wheelchair dependent, the only curb ramps are at pedestrian crosswalks, under traffic lights, forcing drivers to block active bicycle and vehicular traffic at intersections while deploying walkers and wheelchairs.
Making matters worse, to reach sidewalks from cars surrounding the Boro, it is often necessary to circumvent or cross 17 separate “bioremediation” curbside planters with six-inch curbs, collectively more than 500 feet long. Thus, multiple curbs must be crossed to load or discharge wheelchair-reliant passengers.
Our own Boro sidewalk is steeper than local codes and ordinances and the ADA allow; my challenge is currently under review by county and state inspectors. Our block is provided with 34 public curbside parking spaces yet, contrary to county policy, not one is reserved for handicapped use.
History is repeating itself in the second phase. The developer’s rezoning plan is scheduled for Board of Supervisors approval Tuesday with no fewer than 79 variances from norms, presented by county staff in a 63-page narrative. Waivers include maximum street length and exempting up to 20 loading spaces. The Meridian Group is not required to mitigate the negative impacts of waivers on accessibility. Importantly, variances, proffers and “features” tend to accrue to the huge financial benefit of the developer while compromising accessibility.
At Tysons, the mobility challenged desperately need the benefit of an informed, enlightened and powerful accessibility advocate, with a voice in all county planning, zoning and permitting processes. Requirements that serve the disabled elsewhere in the county are overlooked at Tysons, most likely because of a lack of accessibility focus and advocacy over many years of Tysons task force findings and county analysis. To achieve its goals, Tysons must embrace standards and make them greater, not less, than the bare minimums of local codes and ordinances and the ADA.