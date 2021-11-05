Under the previous administration, the university developed a plan to sell 9.1 acres of Guilford Woods — publicly owned, forested land — to the Gilbane Development Company to build 81 private townhomes and associated infrastructure. Three hundred graduate housing units were also planned to be built on an additional 2.26 acres that would be leased to Gilbane. This “Western Gateway Project” would have resulted in transit-oriented housing next to campus. However, it also would have eliminated 28 percent of U-Md.’s main campus forest cover, even as U-Md. faculty work to combat deforestation globally.