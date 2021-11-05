Already, about 940 claims have been filed by families caught in the worst excesses of the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant policy between April and June of 2018. Thousands of families were separated. Many of the cases involve people who were lawfully seeking asylum. Others involve infants and small children. Children were removed from their families without any finding that parents were unfit, violating due process rights. Many children were taken away while parents were in court or receiving medical treatment so were not even given a chance to say goodbye. In June 2018, a court ordered the government to stop separating children from their families, finding that the policy “shocks the conscience” and violated the Fifth Amendment right to family integrity. Given the law and the facts, the government’s defense to liability is weak. Proceedings to date bear this out: The government has lost motions to dismiss the families’ claims in four cases.