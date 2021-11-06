On the spending side, the Democrats now propose extending an enhancement of the child tax credit, which slashed childhood poverty, for only a single year. Fixes to the Affordable Care Act would run only four years. The Democrats’ marquee universal prekindergarten program would get only six years of funding. The early expirations make these programs seem cheaper than they really are. The calculation is that future Congresses will refuse to allow popular benefits to expire, and the danger is that future lawmakers will use budget gimmicks or debt to renew them. They should focus on programs that have been proved to work and help those most in need: the child tax credit and earned-income tax credit and the Affordable Care Act, first and foremost.