The Merck drug mimics the building blocks of ribonucleic acid, or RNA, causing viral replication to go haywire by creating mutations — so many that the viral genetic machinery fails. This has caused some worry about possible side effects, especially in pregnancy. The Pfizer antiviral uses a different approach, what’s known as a protease inhibitor, which blocks the activity of an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate. It functions at a stage before viral RNA replication. Pfizer said in a preclinical study, the drug showed no evidence of “mutagenic DNA interactions.” The drug appears to work against different coronavirus variants. Pfizer’s clinical trial combined the new antiviral with a low dose of ritonavir, an antiretroviral used in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, which helps prolong the presence of the new antiviral in the body.