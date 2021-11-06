Vaccines are still the best protection. But a simple pill that people can take on their own could be easier and more accessible than vaccines or therapies that require intravenous delivery. It won’t have to be kept at very cold temperatures, so distribution will be easier. It might help expand treatment to poor and neglected corners of the world that are still short of vaccines. Together with Merck’s development of a similar antiviral, there is reason to hope for a wave of effective treatments.
These drugs have been developed with unprecedented speed — it usually takes years — and Pfizer must still publish detailed results, complete the trials still underway, and get government authorization, which the company said it would seek as soon as possible. The antiviral, to be marketed as Paxlovid, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent compared with a placebo in high-risk adults with covid-19 who were not hospitalized. If borne out, this could dramatically take the pressure off overloaded hospitals.
Unlike a vaccine, which protects against infection, an antiviral is effective when taken right after infection — within three days in this case. This will require much wider use of rapid diagnostic testing than exists today so people will know they are infected with covid-19 and can reach for the drug.
The Merck drug mimics the building blocks of ribonucleic acid, or RNA, causing viral replication to go haywire by creating mutations — so many that the viral genetic machinery fails. This has caused some worry about possible side effects, especially in pregnancy. The Pfizer antiviral uses a different approach, what’s known as a protease inhibitor, which blocks the activity of an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate. It functions at a stage before viral RNA replication. Pfizer said in a preclinical study, the drug showed no evidence of “mutagenic DNA interactions.” The drug appears to work against different coronavirus variants. Pfizer’s clinical trial combined the new antiviral with a low dose of ritonavir, an antiretroviral used in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, which helps prolong the presence of the new antiviral in the body.
In the vaccine rollout, rich nations got first claim on the shots while poor ones waited. Pfizer must work hard to overcome this imbalance with the new antiviral. The company pledged to use tiered pricing, charging more to those who can afford it and less in low-income countries.
In the battle against the virus, every step counts, from face masks and hand hygiene to vaccines and ventilation. Now comes another potentially groundbreaking stride toward reducing sickness and death, and none too soon.