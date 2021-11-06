Whatever the verdicts, it is important that the public have confidence that the process was fair. Unfortunately, rulings by the judges presiding over the cases threaten to undermine citizen trust about justice being done.
In the case of the three men charged with murder in February 2020’s killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmsley approved the selection of a nearly all-White jury. Defense attorneys used peremptory challenges to eliminate all but one Black person from the final jury pool, prompting a challenge from prosecutors citing the landmark Supreme Court ruling, Batson v. Kentucky, that lawyers cannot discriminate on the basis of race in jury selection. Judge Walmsley acknowledged an appearance of “intentional discrimination” but said defense lawyers had been able to cite “race neutral” reasons. But, as Post contributing columnist Paul Butler wrote, the judge already had certified that everyone in the final pool, including 12 Black people, could evaluate the evidence fairly.
In the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man who drove to Kenosha with an assault weapon and — like the Georgia defendants — is claiming self-defense, at issue is what some observers see as rulings biased in favor of the defense. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder overruled the objection of prosecutors and will allow the jury to see a video of police thanking and giving bottles of water to a group of vigilantes, but he won’t permit a video of Mr. Rittenhouse declaring 15 days before the shooting “Bro, I wish I had my [expletive] AR, I’d start shooting rounds at them” about people he suspected of shoplifting. Most glaring was the judge’s decision that the people who were killed could be called “arsonists,” “looters” or “rioters” if they took part in these activities but could not be called “victims.” All of the parties in the case are White, but there is a racial element: The protests were in response to the police shooting of a Black man. The Kenosha jury is also nearly all White, with one person of color among the primary jurors.
Judges have the critical responsibility of safeguarding the rights of defendants to a fair trial. But there is a way to do that without tipping the scale. Consider the care the judge took in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in monitoring jury selection to ensure a diverse panel. Georgia’s Glynn County, where Arbery was killed and the trial of his alleged killers is being held, is nearly 27 percent Black; a jury hearing the case with just one Black man is an indictment of the criminal justice system that extends beyond the ruling of individual judges. Obstacles to Black people serving on juries, legal experts told NPR, start well before a trial begins. Some jurisdictions, for example, select potential jurors from voter rolls, but Black people are often missing from those rolls because of barriers to their registering to vote. Peremptory challenges, which prosecutors also abuse when it suits their purposes, are also an issue and states might do well to limit or, as Arizona has done, eliminate, their use.