In the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man who drove to Kenosha with an assault weapon and — like the Georgia defendants — is claiming self-defense, at issue is what some observers see as rulings biased in favor of the defense. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder overruled the objection of prosecutors and will allow the jury to see a video of police thanking and giving bottles of water to a group of vigilantes, but he won’t permit a video of Mr. Rittenhouse declaring 15 days before the shooting “Bro, I wish I had my [expletive] AR, I’d start shooting rounds at them” about people he suspected of shoplifting. Most glaring was the judge’s decision that the people who were killed could be called “arsonists,” “looters” or “rioters” if they took part in these activities but could not be called “victims.” All of the parties in the case are White, but there is a racial element: The protests were in response to the police shooting of a Black man. The Kenosha jury is also nearly all White, with one person of color among the primary jurors.