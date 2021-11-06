We often call these terrible tragedies “accidents,” as though they were acts of God or random events that could not be avoided. They are not. (The term “accident” itself is a bit of propaganda from the auto industry when crashes first aroused public fury 100 years ago.) They are all too often the result of a mind-set that continues to prioritize cars over human life. It permits drivers to ignore known hazards and make excuse after excuse for rule-breaking — until something fatal occurs.