Biden, despite having been caught slipping, does actually seem to care about climate. Hours after being sworn in as president, he announced that the United States would rejoin the Paris climate accord — an agreement to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius and ideally below 1.5 — reversing his predecessor’s abrupt withdrawal. And Biden’s Build Back Better plan contains a historic $555 billion in climate change mitigation investments, even if the overall infrastructure package has shrunk significantly in size due to congressional objections to the multi-trillion-dollar price tag.