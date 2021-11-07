The TPLF’s hands are hardly clean in this war; its responsibility begins with the repression that accompanied its time in power before Mr. Abiy’s election in 2018, an event that stirred hopes of true democratic change. A year ago, the TPLF, angered that Mr. Abiy postponed elections due, he said, to the covid pandemic, provoked Mr. Abiy’s government by assaulting the central government’s military bases in Tigray. TPLF troops have committed their share of atrocities in the current counteroffensive. Nevertheless, Mr. Abiy should have sought dialogue at the outset of this conflict, as one might have expected from a man who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. Mr. Abiy was recognized for settling Ethiopia’s long-running war with next-door Eritrea. However, that agreement has taken on a rather different aspect in light of subsequent events, especially the forging of a military alliance between Mr. Abiy’s government and Eritrea against Tigray.