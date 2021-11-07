Mr. Youngkin, the Republican who won a come-from-behind race in last Tuesday’s gubernatorial election in the Old Dominion — also while taking a drubbing in the populous D.C. suburbs — lacks one big incentive that Mr. Hogan had: the lure of reelection. Unlike every other state in the nation, Virginia bars incumbent governors from seeking consecutive terms. While Mr. Hogan was eyeing an encore as governor — which he won by a landslide in 2018, helped by a stronger showing in the suburbs — Mr. Youngkin cannot stay put after his four years are up.
Still, Mr. Youngkin sold himself to Virginians as a unifier who would govern, as he said, not by division and subtraction but by addition and multiplication. He made a promising start in that direction Thursday by striking a gracious, nonpartisan tone in his visit, with his wife, Suzanne, to Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Virginia first lady Pam Northam at the governor’s mansion in Richmond.
Another test will be how he handles the state’s most populous, diverse and economically dynamic region — Northern Virginia, including Fairfax County, where Mr. Youngkin himself lives.
We opposed Mr. Youngkin’s candidacy mainly because he indulged former president Donald Trump’s “big lie” about election fraud, which we believe poses an existential threat to American democracy. That stance also alienated many Northern Virginia voters, who turned out heavily for the Democratic candidate, Terry McAuliffe. Nonetheless, Mr. Youngkin ran a disciplined, deft campaign.
In the course of it he pointed out, correctly, that Virginia has suffered a net out-migration of residents in recent years, many of them from Northern Virginia. Still, the region’s population has grown three times faster than the rest of the state’s over the course of the past decade, and its median household income of $120,000 is roughly 62 percent higher than Virginia’s as a whole. Northern Virginia is also home to the state’s biggest university by enrollment, George Mason, and to Amazon’s second corporate headquarters, which is hiring thousands of employees. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)
If Mr. Youngkin wants to juice the state’s economy, as he promised, the smart move is to include heavily blue Northern Virginia in that project. That means continuing to upgrade the region’s transportation and transit networks, which rely largely on the state’s gasoline tax — which Mr. Youngkin said he would seek to trim. It also means lending Richmond’s muscle to improving the region’s schools — a major magnet for new jobs and employers. Those schools might be helped by Mr. Youngkin’s openness to charter schools but hurt by his proposal to pare back automatic education funding increases tied to rising property values, especially in fast-growing localities, unless voters back them in annual referendums.