But these mutual benefits have been true for months (indeed, they were even stronger before moderates watered down the BBB). Still, they haven’t been enough to win over holdouts such as Gottheimer. If the CBO score (or something else) isn’t to their liking, all the leverage for the BBB is gone. And that’s before the bill gets to the Senate and has to survive demands from Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — again without that leverage.