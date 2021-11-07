Even more alarmingly, in many parts of the world, overwhelmed health-care systems have led to a decline in the detection of new infections. The longer the pandemic continues, the larger the gaps in routine vaccine coverage and disease detection will become. In the United States, a CDC study reported drastic drops in childhood immunizations in 10 jurisdictions during the spring of 2020, and although there was an increase in vaccinations after the first wave of the pandemic, by that fall, the rates of vaccination were still not high enough to match prior years, leading organizations to urge “catch up” shots to avert outbreaks.