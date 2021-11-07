Because here’s the deal: Voting for a Black candidate does not grant absolution from racism, nor from being motivated by the racist dog whistles — or nowadays, bullhorns — that politicians use to play on racial fears for political gain. And, let’s be clear, being able to say that some of your best friends are Black, that you like Black music and culture, that some of your family members are Black, or that you’re dating or married to someone who’s Black is no pass, either.