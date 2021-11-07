After she was detained in May 2020, Ms. Zhang went on a hunger strike and was force-fed through a tube. She is now reportedly eating very little, but not refusing food, to avoid being force-fed again. But her health has waned. Her brother, Zhang Ju, posted on Twitter on Oct. 30: “She is so stubborn. I think she may not live long.” He added, “She may not survive the coming cold winter. I hope the world remember how she used to be.” Her mother saw Ms. Zhang in a video call Oct. 28 and told Radio Free Asia, “She can’t walk unassisted now, and her head keeps drooping as she speaks. She will be in huge danger if they don’t release her on medical parole.” She added, “I cried for several hours straight after I got out” from the call.