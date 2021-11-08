Republicans took some actual concerns that parents were expressing and turned them into a monster that moved votes. It’s true that Virginia’s schools had some of the strictest covid protocols in the nation, staying virtual long after other kids across the country were back in the classroom. And while parents helped their kids with all those months of Zoom classes, some likely saw school administrators implementing new diversity programs or rethinking how they talk about race in light of the events of the last two years. Some even went so far as to rethink admissions policies for gifted and talented programs or schools for equity’s sake. Youngkin managed to take an issue like that, which raised ire among some swing suburban voters, and knit it together with other school issues that fired up the base — like critical race theory and mask mandates — to build a coalition of disgruntled parents.