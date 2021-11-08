Similar dynamics are observed in nonhuman primates. Using a process called DNA methylation, researchers are able to measure biological aging, a metric that shows how rapidly the body is aging relative to the passage of time. In one study, a baboon that ascended to the apex experienced physiological aging that would be expected to take place over three years, all in the span of just ten calendar months. When researchers from Princeton University measured levels of a harmful stress-related hormone in primates, they found that baboons experienced lower stress as they ascended up through the hierarchy, with one exception: the alpha male. At the peak, the stress — and the toll it took on the body — went through the roof. As the researchers put it: “being at the very top may be more costly than previously thought.”