Mostly, Youngkin needs speed and results, a sense of dynamic progress, of a commitment to parents in an enduring, serious way. If he opens a charter school in every county, or even a few in the densest urban centers, he will ignite a revolution in the state. If he raises up new centers of excellence, recruits the best and brightest of classical teaching and returns merit to all schools, not just Virginia’s famed Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, every governor’s debate across the country in 2022 will be about “the Youngkin way.” That has been “the Ducey way” in Arizona under Gov. Doug Ducey (R), but Virginia is always on the mind of the nearby Beltway ruling class.