Those choices are critical because Virginia is confronting a pile of education problems: The lingering impact of the covid-19 shutdown and the learning that was lost. Continuing confusion over quarantine rules and vaccinations, for both students and faculty, which has made every school district its own center of controversy. A parent cohort suddenly awake and angry, deeply estranged from schools over shuttered classrooms and wary of returning to a critical-race-theory-infused public school system governed by a permanent education bureaucracy.
In its capacity to set off local blowups, “equity” is the new “common core,” the controversial set of national academic standards adopted in 2010. But at least common core gored all oxen equally. In the brave new world of CRT ideology and indoctrination, there are parents who will be targeted as “Karens” or fundamentalists for simply taking up the attitudes of those alert to agendas that have nothing to do with making their kids ready to compete for college entrance and life after graduation. CRT will identify some parents as the problem — a big difference from the common core battles, and an ominous one.
One such out-of-the-box leader, as I suggested to Youngkin on my radio show last week, is former American Enterprise Institute president and now Harvard Kennedy School professor Arthur C. Brooks. A peripatetic ambassador of happiness, civility and the French horn, Brooks would encourage and inspire education bureaucracies, school boards, superintendents and school boards, parents, teachers and students alike to embrace the idea that learning is not about absorbing any particular thing — it’s about learning to love learning. School is about ensuring that as many children flourish as they can, from K through 12 and beyond. If Brooks isn’t available, find an acolyte.
The education secretary ought to be able to choose his or her own superintendent. Especially given Virginia’s single-term limit for governors, Youngkin cannot afford time for rivalry. He must concentrate on executing his pledges: accelerated math for all who can do it, new emphasis on special education, higher teacher pay, a focus on merit and the exorcism of CRT from the Virginia school system.
Yes, I know — there aren’t any “CRT Grade 9” classes to end, as such. But there are many CRT-influenced memos and rubrics, ideologues and activists who need to be included in the repurposing of the schools on achievement for all or repositioned — outside of the school system.
Athletics needs upgrades. Principals need authority to fire their poorest performers. New teachers need serious subject matter expertise, not masters and doctorates in education. Higher education in the commonwealth needs diversity — intellectual diversity.
Mostly, Youngkin needs speed and results, a sense of dynamic progress, of a commitment to parents in an enduring, serious way. If he opens a charter school in every county, or even a few in the densest urban centers, he will ignite a revolution in the state. If he raises up new centers of excellence, recruits the best and brightest of classical teaching and returns merit to all schools, not just Virginia’s famed Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, every governor’s debate across the country in 2022 will be about “the Youngkin way.” That has been “the Ducey way” in Arizona under Gov. Doug Ducey (R), but Virginia is always on the mind of the nearby Beltway ruling class.
That ruling class was deeply unnerved by the repudiation of one of their own, Terry McAuliffe. They absorbed the 2016 blow of Hillary Clinton’s defeat and came back despite a horrid political year in the House and states in 2020. They imagined a restoration was unfolding. It’s not.
Virginia was an earthquake, and Youngkin is a nightmare for the governing class. Education was the epicenter of the temblor. Now Youngkin should have something to say and do about education reform and renewal every day. If he brings in the right team and pulls it off, he will be a political force beyond the Old Dominion.