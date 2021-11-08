In Youngkin’s favor is a House of Delegates where the GOP will have a two-seat majority won in Tuesday’s election. More difficult to navigate will be the Senate, where Democrats still hold a 21-19 majority and whose leaders can use their control of the Senate’s committees and the daily floor calendar to apply brakes to the governor’s agenda. But even there, Youngkin will have a new Republican lieutenant governor in Winsome Sears, who will break tied floor votes, and a few moderate Democrats who occasionally side with the GOP.