These protests are significant because HBCUs produce a lion’s share of Black leadership and therefore a substantial presence within American leadership at large. In 2000, Andrew Gillum led Florida A&M University students in a massive march on the Florida Capitol to protest then-Gov. Jeb Bush’s higher education budget cuts. In 2001, as a student leader at Alabama A&M University, I myself led discussions around campus transport and facility quality. In 1992, Stacey Abrams led her Spelman College sisters in a protest on the steps of the Georgia Capitol in which they burned the state flag. In 1969, Samuel L. Jackson was expelled from Morehouse College for locking the board of trustees, including Martin Luther King Sr., in a building for two days — holding them physically hostage — in a battle over student views that the curriculum was too conservative.