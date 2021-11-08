Students have occupied Blackburn University Center, interrupting the student hub’s operations and sleeping outside it in tents. The “Blackburn Takeover” might be the most notable single-school American campus protest in a generation and can count itself as the latest in a long historical tradition of organized student activism at historically Black colleges and universities.
These protests are significant because HBCUs produce a lion’s share of Black leadership and therefore a substantial presence within American leadership at large. In 2000, Andrew Gillum led Florida A&M University students in a massive march on the Florida Capitol to protest then-Gov. Jeb Bush’s higher education budget cuts. In 2001, as a student leader at Alabama A&M University, I myself led discussions around campus transport and facility quality. In 1992, Stacey Abrams led her Spelman College sisters in a protest on the steps of the Georgia Capitol in which they burned the state flag. In 1969, Samuel L. Jackson was expelled from Morehouse College for locking the board of trustees, including Martin Luther King Sr., in a building for two days — holding them physically hostage — in a battle over student views that the curriculum was too conservative.
Not only did each of the above protests materially succeed at the time, but also those who participated have taken the spirit of organized protest for a righteous cause into our professional lives.
Regardless of the issue, protest provides HBCU students the opportunity to organize disparate groups around a common cause and to execute in service of that cause. The protests have all the elements of both classical and modern issue campaigns, including messaging, oratory, polling, constituent mobilizing, presenting before governing authority and consensus-building. These elements foster specialized skills that alumni take into courtrooms, boardrooms and civic organizations after graduation.
And this is notable: For the most part, HBCU protests provide students the opportunity to engage in anti-authoritarian activism without fear of backlash from White authority. To put it bluntly: Students can protest at an HBCU without being beaten or killed by the police, without losing work or stunting professional growth, or being otherwise punished by larger social institutions.
Now back to Howard. Students have laid out their universe of demands, and have garnered the support of alumni and national figures such as the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
Perhaps a sit-in and camp-out is dramatic. Maybe the concerns about safety and lack of sanitation are overblown by the actual numbers (the university admits that mold has been found in approximately 40 of about 3,000 dorm rooms). But activism means nothing if it fails to illuminate issues, and Howard students have succeeded in calling attention to their concerns. They will also most likely get some modicum of relief, which will benefit the entire Howard community in the short and long runs.
Howard’s administration is not blameless. Living conditions on campus have not been an administrative priority for years, and leadership’s response has oscillated between the uninspired platitudes in President Wayne A.I. Frederick’s recent State of the University address, and downright arrogant denial of responsibility. There are improvements to be made within the protesters’ universe of reasonable demands. And students aren’t wrong to press for those improvements in the Malcolmian spirit of “by any means necessary,” as long as those means remain nonviolent.
As an adviser to HBCU administrative leaders nationwide, here’s my unsolicited advice to Howard’s brass: Hear the students out, just as we once wanted to be heard. It is a failure of leadership to refuse to meet and negotiate in good faith with an organized, nonviolent student body. All HBCU leaders and alums should be invested in prioritizing quality of campus life as much as we care about boosting endowments and corporate partnerships.
It’s time to reach a consensus at the world’s flagship Black school, which happens to be the alma mater of Vice President Harris. Howard administrators — the grownups in the discussion — must create a path for that to happen. A steady pace toward improvement that reflects student concerns, balanced with leadership’s priorities of growth and maintaining the school’s prestige, will help everyone at Howard, and at all HBCUs, who will come to govern themselves in the example of the most prominent of their lot.
Leadership often requires revolution. The worst thing Howard can do is miss the moment by ignoring its students or suppressing their voices. To mishandle this opportunity would be a hypocritical act amounting to a subverting of Howard’s own mission: a commitment to the “development of distinguished, historically aware and compassionate graduates and to the discovery of solutions to human problems in the United States and throughout the world.”