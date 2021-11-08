I have been thinking a lot lately about how all this safety and convenience divides us. About how every birth, death and marriage notice I’ve received lately has come via a screen. Every movie I’ve ever wanted to see is easily available from my couch. And I can get all the ersatz social interaction I want from my smartphone, where I can control the narrative. I am left wondering how these conveniences truncate connections and who controls the outcome. And the answer is, by and large: White men with a lot of money who have the power to monetize ways of life that used to help unite communities.