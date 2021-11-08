Merriam Webster defines a “jitney" as an “unlicensed taxicab.” Basically, it’s a dude who hangs out in front of well-trafficked areas such as grocery stores, popular bars and restaurants in Black neighborhoods and asks people if they need a ride. My city was once full of these jitneys. When you caught a ride from one, he would charge you less than a cab would; after a few minutes in his car, you would invariably discover a person or family that you had in common.
Jitney drivers in Pittsburgh tend to have a similar look. Typically, an older Black man, salt-and-pepper beard stubble. The music in the car is usually old R&B and the drivers themselves are always “clean.” By that I mean: pressed polo shirt, pressed jeans, shined dress shoes and a gold chain. They are usually men of few words or men who will talk your ear off. Never in-between.
You could smell a jitney a ways off because the drivers seemed to prefer the strongest air fresheners. They might even spray the interior upholstery down with some Paco Rabanne cologne because they wanted you to have a nice experience.
The jitney man I saw today didn’t look like he was doing a brisk business. He was leaning against the driver’s side window exhaling a thick plume of cigar smoke. He wore a newsboy cap and dark sunglasses. When he caught me looking, he perked up. “Need a lift?”
I didn’t. Also, I don’t carry cash and haven’t in years. And, even if I needed a lift, I have this thing on my phone that would send a car quickly. So I told him no and he went back to the cool rhythms of soul pulsating from his impeccably-kept 2002 Buick LeSabre sound system.
And, as I passed him, I thought for a moment about how, in this culture, an idea isn’t really an idea until a White man with a lot of money — or access to people with money — thinks of it. An Uber or Lyft is a jitney, basically. Black people have been “Ubering“each other for decades.
I have been thinking a lot lately about how all this safety and convenience divides us. About how every birth, death and marriage notice I’ve received lately has come via a screen. Every movie I’ve ever wanted to see is easily available from my couch. And I can get all the ersatz social interaction I want from my smartphone, where I can control the narrative. I am left wondering how these conveniences truncate connections and who controls the outcome. And the answer is, by and large: White men with a lot of money who have the power to monetize ways of life that used to help unite communities.
Jitneys aren’t the only things that are disappearing in my neighborhood. Before they were called dispensaries, there was always a house in the neighborhood that you could visit to buy weed.
Not so very long ago, Instacart was just your neighbor headed out to the grocery store when you couldn’t go so you gave her your shopping list and some cash and she picked up all the things you needed. And when she came back, you said, “thank you” and you both sat down to gossip over coffee cake. I remember these things clearly.
If your neighbor’s cousin had a big garden, you had all the HelloFresh you needed. These things weren’t always moneymaking schemes. They were just the way people lived and shared, as they say today. And, in many ways, they fostered community.
Maybe I’m just a curmudgeon railing against a changing world. But along with the jitney, we are saying goodbye to the connective tissue that people in communities used to create and have with one another. And I worry that we too gladly hand over that sense of community for the benefit of others. They did not think up these things; they used their outsize resources to co-opt them.
Sometimes, I catch myself believing that dividing us normal working folks is a calculated effort. They have us turning to them when we used to turn to each other. Either way, it pulls us further apart than we already are. And that worries me most of all.