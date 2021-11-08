Largely unspoken is a belief on the part of liberals that time is running out, which is underscored by last week’s electoral disaster for Democrats. They believe they must move quickly and aggressively because they are likely to lose their thin majorities in the House and possibly the Senate next year. In the House, those who will be wiped out are not the liberals — almost all of them come from safe districts — but the moderates who will be defending seats in swing districts. But in the event of an electoral wipeout, the liberals who remain in the House will be impotent against a GOP majority.