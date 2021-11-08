Yet Democrats can’t stop complaining.
In interviews with the party’s voters around the country, The Post reports a common lamentation that the “the absence of a singular, unifying goal for Democrats to rally around” hinders the party. If you talk to Democrats in Washington, they’re no less disgruntled.
With all due respect to everyone who’s dissatisfied, I’d say: Did you expect something different?
Consider the fantasy that some Democrats seem to have held in their heads: Despite having zero votes to spare in the Senate and just a handful in the House, Democrats would go on a legislative spree, passing bill after bill with little delay or infighting. Voting rights, social spending, workers’ rights, climate — the entire Biden agenda would sweep through Congress in a matter of months. Eliminating the filibuster and satisfying the demands of recalcitrant Democratic senators such as Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) would be nothing to worry about.
Then, defying all historical precedent, Democrats would win off-year elections for governor in New Jersey and Virginia, setting themselves up for an equally unprecedented victory in the 2022 midterms. Biden’s approval would soar, as flummoxed Republicans failed to find any hot-button issues to get their base agitated and angry.
If I had predicted that in January, you’d have called me impossibly naive.
What actually happened to this point — and what is likely to happen in the months and years to come — is pretty much a repeat of what we saw under Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
First, the new Democratic president takes on enormously complex policy challenges, and struggles to shepherd them through Congress. But after an extended period of debate and compromise and machinations, deals are finally made. They represent huge advances — but they leave a bitter taste in Democrats’ mouths, because of both the painful process of legislating and the worthwhile proposals that got dropped along the way.
Furthermore, from the moment the Democratic president is elected, a febrile rage takes over the Republican electorate. Yet the GOP’s candidates don’t seem to be tarred by the extremism of their base. Riding a wave of high turnout from their voters and low turnout from depressed Democrats, they win a bunch of off-year elections.
Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress use their powers of obstruction in ever more creative ways, hampering the Democratic president and his agenda. An increasingly conservative Supreme Court further hinders the president’s ability to give the voters who elected him what they asked for.
It’s all a pretty miserable picture, but how does it end? Clinton and Obama were both reelected, even if they had to navigate GOP-driven government shutdown crises, budget battles and an opposition that never stopped loathing them. They both watched their party lose control of Congress, which made legislating after their first two years all but impossible.
But they also solved a lot of difficult problems, and when their eight years were over, they were able to point to plenty of economic and policy successes, even if the public was only dimly aware of them. And they handed the White House off to Republicans who proceeded to bring the country to its worst crises in decades.
This is the reality of Democrats in power: It’s a hard slog, and it’s never what voters dream of when they’re going to the polls. Republicans have it easier, because they try to do so little of substance; after they’ve passed their inevitable tax cut for the wealthy, they pretty much don’t bother legislating.
In the end, Biden’s presidency will probably look much like Clinton’s and Obama’s: full of partial successes and real progress, but nothing like the triumphant vision with which it began. Don’t say you weren’t warned.