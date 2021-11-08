President Biden is about to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill full of vital investments in transportation, electricity, water and sewer systems, broadband Internet access, and more — something Republicans tried and failed to accomplish for four years. An even more important social infrastructure bill is in the end stages of negotiations, and while its prospects remain mixed, right now, it is more likely than not that it will pass and enact important changes in areas from climate to pre-K to health care. And all this is on top of the $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue plan Biden signed in March.