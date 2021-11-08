A newcomer with no voting record such as Youngkin can zigzag between fealty to Trump and promises of normalcy in an off-year election in Virginia. But virtually every Republican member of Congress will be running on a record of staunch defense of the “big lie” of a stolen election, Trump-style nihilism (e.g., refusal to raise the debt ceiling) and a voting record dictated by Trump’s flunky, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.). GOP Senate incumbents will need to defend their actions regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. This includes Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who, should he decide to run, will need to defend his overtly racist remarks about the attack. Meanwhile, GOP governors who curried MAGA support by downplaying covid-19 will need to defend the deadly results.