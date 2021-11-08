The closest thing to a sincere objection has its roots in abortion, but even that falls apart on examination. Some have falsely claimed that the vaccines themselves contain fetal cells, while others have argued that because the vaccines were tested on cell lines from aborted fetuses, that means that taking them would be cooperating with abortion. But fetal cell lines have been used to develop everything from Tylenol to Preparation H. And the Catholic Church — which isn’t exactly squishy in its opposition to abortion — has rejected the argument, with Pope Francis urging everyone to get vaccinated.