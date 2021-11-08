It is not clear whether the legal challenge will slow implementation of the rule, which requires the unvaccinated to mask up indoors by Dec. 5, and sets a Jan. 4 deadline for vaccination. But the legal fight should not distract from the valuable thrust of Mr. Biden’s effort — in workplaces and elsewhere — to close the vaccination gap. So far, about 78 percent of the U.S. population 12 years of age and older has received at least one dose, and about 68 percent are fully vaccinated. That leaves millions of Americans unvaccinated and vulnerable, room for the pandemic to spread and impose enormous costs — to the economy and Americans’ well-being.
Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve heard outrage expressed that somehow public health measures are a restraint on people’s liberty. Beyond doubt, the restrictions have been onerous for many. But they must be weighed against the benefit. Face masks, social distancing, better ventilation, hand hygiene and vaccines have saved lives. The vaccines available today, free and widely available in the United States, are an unprecedented boon. No generation before had such highly effective vaccines invented, manufactured and distributed in such a short period of time. Listen to the voices of those unvaccinated people sickened in the hospital or on their deathbeds saying they wish they had taken the vaccine. Vaccines are a near-certain pass to avert misery, a protection against hospitalization and death. Isn’t that freedom?
So far, employer mandates appear to be working. State vaccine requirements for health workers are being met with more getting vaccinated, and major corporations such as United Airlines have reported near-total uptake. An unmistakable partisan tinge colors the debate — many of the states filing suit against the OSHA rule are led by Republican governors — but covid does not distinguish between residents of a red or blue state.
Mr. Biden’s vaccine mandate was announced in September when the delta wave was cresting at some 150,000 new cases daily. Today, that has come down to about 70,000 a day, but it has plateaued at that high level for two weeks. We can hope delta is the last wave and the pandemic is ebbing, but hope is not a strategy. For each individual, the best exit remains an inoculation.