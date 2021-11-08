Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve heard outrage expressed that somehow public health measures are a restraint on people’s liberty. Beyond doubt, the restrictions have been onerous for many. But they must be weighed against the benefit. Face masks, social distancing, better ventilation, hand hygiene and vaccines have saved lives. The vaccines available today, free and widely available in the United States, are an unprecedented boon. No generation before had such highly effective vaccines invented, manufactured and distributed in such a short period of time. Listen to the voices of those unvaccinated people sickened in the hospital or on their deathbeds saying they wish they had taken the vaccine. Vaccines are a near-certain pass to avert misery, a protection against hospitalization and death. Isn’t that freedom?