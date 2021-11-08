Like so many new coinages that spread throughout the culture, the whole “woke” thing began in the African American community. It was, obviously, a variation on “awake,” but the term’s definition was always a bit fuzzy. It meant being alert to social injustice and racism. It also came to mean being knowledgeable about U.S. history and the role that slavery, Jim Crow repression and systemic discrimination have played over the centuries. But being woke could also mean simply being aware of what was happening at any given moment in our politics and our culture.