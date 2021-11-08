Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), ICYMI, spent the past weekend jousting with Big Bird.
The Twitter account for Big Bird, the beloved “Sesame Street” character, had shared a relatively anodyne public health message: that the coronavirus vaccine had made his “wing a little sore” but gave his “body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.” The tweet was in keeping with a long tradition of youth idols promoting childhood immunization, including Elvis Presley, C-3PO and R2-D2, Muhammad Ali and, yes, even Big Bird, back in the 1970s.
But Cruz was apparently triggered and called it “Government propaganda … for your 5 year old!” He tweeted or retweeted Big Bird attacks at least nine times over the next couple of days, which was substantially more tweets than he offered about a mass-casualty event in Houston this weekend. Cruz was joined by other hard-right politicians nationwide, who coalesced around the thesis that Big Bird is Communist.
Meanwhile, Cruz’s Senate colleague Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) spent the weekend arguing that the left has so emasculated American men that they are now forced to play video games and watch porn. (He did not volunteer his own browser history as a conservative counterexample, alas.)
This follows in the wake of an earlier right-wing moral panic, whipped up by lawmakers such as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), about whether the brand that sells Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head was adequately gendered.
As hundreds of millions of us outside of Congress know, we face actual problems in this country. But a contingent of politicians, ostensibly elected to address said problems, seems more interested in, say, litigating how much critical race theory should be taught at preschools.
On the one hand, who can blame them? Republican politicians gain followers, donations and ultimately job security by proving themselves happy warriors in the culture wars. This means, as Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) and others have explicitly said, focusing their staff and other resources on crafting Fox News hits and memes, as opposed to policy prescriptions.
The problem isn’t exactly that right-leaning voters don’t care about substantive policy issues, per se. They do. Many are just more energized by these culture clashes. Which means that political resources for the former set of priorities get crowded out by the latter. Or at the very least, the two sets of objectives require different political skills. The kind of politician who excels at Twitter dunks is probably different from the sort who excels at trade policy.
Which is unfortunate.
Democrats get sucked into plenty of stupid culture wars, too, but as a party they have maintained at least some interest in trying to govern. By contrast, many Republican lawmakers won office by “owning the libs,” and have since continued their lib-owning on the taxpayer’s dime. It would be helpful to have informed conservative politicians arguing over substance and reining in the policy excesses of their left-wing counterparts, rather than ceding policymaking entirely.
So here’s my modest proposal: Break apart, and then reassemble, our legislative branch.
We could still have an upper chamber and a lower chamber, as the Founders intended, but they’d do completely different things. One chamber would deal with spending and budgets and all those Serious Problems (climate change, supply-chain bottlenecks, childhood poverty, the pandemic, etc.). And then there’s the other chamber, whose members grandstand to their heart’s delight about woke football players or insufficiently Jesus-inspired Starbucks holiday cups and other inane culture-war nonsense.
Think: the workhorse chamber vs. the show pony chamber. Or, something akin to a House of Lords and a House of Commons, except with a more explicit acknowledgment that one house exists for performative purposes.
In this reimagined form of governance, Texas could keep Cruz around to rant about bathrooms and Big Bird. But when it comes to a natural disaster or some other crisis, there are adults in charge elected specifically to handle the crisis. (Upside for Cruz: No one would mind if he flees to Cancún amid a power-grid failure, because no one would expect him to do anything anyway.)
Solving problems and politi-taining the masses are different skill sets, and they should be unbundled. So why not have politicians run to be either a real policymaker with real responsibilities, or a full-time provocateur babbling about Mr. Potato Head? They should have to choose a lane.