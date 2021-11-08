After more than four decades on this earth, I should be wise enough to avoid idolizing any athletes. But, as a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley, I have been an unabashed fan of Aaron Rodgers ever since he was the starting quarterback of the Golden Bears from 2003 to 2005. A three-time National Football League most valuable player and future Hall of Famer, he is one of the greatest QBs of all time.