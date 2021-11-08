Watching Ji-yeong reminded me powerfully of my cousin Bashir, who spent months in prison with us. Unlike Ji-yeong, he was never put in a position to sacrifice himself directly — but I firmly believe that he would have taken that chance had it been given to him. Instead, he did the same thing indirectly, by giving others the strength to survive. Even though he was starving like everyone else, he shared his food with those weaker than him. And like Ji-yeong, he somehow managed to keep smiling despite the horrors the prison was putting him through. I remember him always sitting with his arms crossed under his chin, smiling at every prisoner. He used his smile to help us hold on to our humanity.