Big Bird getting a vaccine (he’s a 6-year-old! He ought to get a vaccine now!) is not communism or government propaganda. This is what it would look like if Big Bird were government propaganda.
***
Big Bird was always watching.
There were fewer puppets on Sesame Street than before, but that was for the best. Not all of them had been loyal. Some of them had objected to the fact that the street formerly known as Sesame Street (it was now Victory Plaza) had been the site of so many public puppet decommissionings. But Big Bird assured them that if they did not get rid of thought traitors, the Paw Patrol would come for them. (They had always been at war with the Paw Patrol.)
The street was quieter, too. It no longer rang with song, or, if it did, the songs were all patriotic, stirring anthems that rang tinnily from the speakers on all the lampposts. No one sang in the tub. Bathtubs were a luxury. Ernie had been placed into a reeducation facility years ago for thoughtcrime; asked what he loved, he had responded, “Rubber ducky!” rather than “The State, personified by Big Bird!” and Bert had not been able to intercede in time.
It was time for the Two Minutes Hate, conducted by Oscar the Grouch. Big Bird watched with approval, and the letter Q stood proudly behind him, anonymous no longer. On the screen flickered images of traitors to the cause. Monsters who had insisted that a sunny day would not chase all cares away. Monsters who maintained the lie that the air was no longer sweet. Muppets. They had all met their punishment.
After the Hate came the parade. Big Bird marched down Sesame Street with Mr. Snuffleupagus behind, menacing right and left with his trunk. Gone were the days when people had been unable to see Snuffy. Now they all saw him.
“Hurry, Bert!” Grover said. “They’re starting." (Grover had been relocated to Bert’s apartment to fill the vacancy Ernie’s departure had created.)
Bert lay staring at the ceiling in his twin bed, the way he spent most of his days now. “No, thank you, Grover," he said. "I do not want to get up.”
“Bert,” Grover said, more urgently. “My good friend Ernie is gone. I have lost one of you." (Ernie’s picture appeared on the screen with a big X through it. “One!” chanted an offscreen chorus.) “I cannot lose both of you.” (Ernie’s and Bert’s pictures both appeared on the screen. ”Two!" the chorus shouted.) “Hurry, Bert!”
Bert dragged himself to the window to salute just as the parade passed by.
“I remember when he was a little bird,” Grover said.
Bert shook his head. “He was a big bird then. He has never been a littler bird than he is now.”
“Be quiet!” Grover said. Grover was very stressed all the time. He was glad Elmo had not survived the first winter. Sometimes he wondered if he could hear Elmo’s laughter emerging from Oscar’s trash can, but it was too heartbreaking to think.
This week’s episode was sponsored by the letter A. A stood for “auto-da-fé.”
Today was the day Count von Count was being punished — both for being a member of the hereditary aristocracy, and for thoughtcrime. They had asked him to alter the number of casualties, but he had refused. He loved counting too much.
“Count," Big Bird said, “it is not too late. Embrace the party, and save yourself.”
The Count said nothing.
Big Bird held up two hands. “How many fingers am I holding up?” he asked.
“One finger," the Count said. “Two fingers. Three fingers. Four fingers, ah ah ah!”
“And if the party says five?”
“One,” the Count said, with painful deliberation, “ah ah ah. Two, ah ah ah. Three, ah ah ah. Four, ah ah ah.”
Big Bird waited, but the Count did not say anything else.
“He’s brave,” Grover said.
Bert shook his head. “He’s foolish,” he said. “Like Ernie was. But they’ll break him, too, in the end.”
Oscar the Grouch beat a doleful tattoo on his trash can lid, and then the puppeteer who had been operating the Count withdrew his hands. The felt body slumped lifelessly to the pavement, and Big Bird stomped on it twice, then tossed it into Oscar’s can. Snuffy whistled for the street cleaners.
“How much longer can we live like this?" Bert asked.
“Shh,” said Grover. “This is what is best for the party! Now you must look into the camera and say you love Big Bird!"
Bert sighed. He looked into the camera. In the reflection of the lens he could see the rubber duck that sat on the bedside table. “I love Big Bird.”