Cognitive tests, which are not the same as IQ tests, test the core skills the brain uses to think, read, learn, recall and reason. If Biden sometimes garbles his words, does this mean his memory is gone, or just that he’s tired and could use a nap? Being older may require a different pace, but that pace itself is not necessarily disqualifying. The idea that we’re all supposed to be firing on all cylinders 24/7 — a notion codified by a younger generation that seems to conflate speed with brilliance — is a bratty construct signifying nothing. Or, possibly, everyone’s on Adderall.