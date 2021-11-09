One might wonder why the 19 Republicans in the Senate who broke ranks to support the infrastructure bill are not also on the chopping block. Well, if the former president, who failed in four years to get his own infrastructure bill, had his way, they would be run out of town on a rail as well. Over the weekend, he put out a written statement seeking to do just that: “All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves, in particular [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell, for granting a two-month stay which allowed the Democrats time to work things out at our Country’s, and the Republican Party’s, expense!” Once again: Never help America if it helps Democrats.