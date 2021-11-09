As leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, O’Toole oscillates between contender and doormat. The party’s conservatives are notoriously fractious — a difficult bunch to govern and hold together. Stephen Harper managed it for more than a decade by ruling with an iron first. His successor, Andrew Scheer, had a harder time with it and was gone after three years. So far, O’Toole seems closer to Scheer than to Harper. That doesn’t bode well for him as he faces this test of his leadership.
On Monday, O’Toole pushed back against the caucus after Gladu suggested polio was more of a risk than covid-19. Gladu has since apologized for her words. In response to the interview, O’Toole said “Ms. Gladu’s interview yesterday added more questions and I don’t think that’s helpful.” No kidding. But what is he going to do about it? A modest rebuke and her apology won’t be enough. If past is prologue, the answer might be very little indeed — and certainly not enough — as an old problem continues to produce new challenges for him. On Tuesday, he announced his shadow cabinet, which did not include Gladu or Leslyn Lewis, who ran against him in the leadership race but has been critical of vaccine mandates and refuses to share her vaccine status. That’s still not enough.
Throughout the 2021 election campaign, O’Toole and the Conservatives were dogged by questions about whether the leader would insist that his caucus members get vaccinated. He also opposed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate for travelers and federal civil servants. The issue distracted from the party’s economic messaging and ran up against popular support for such measures. In October, the House of Commons Board of Internal Economy (BOIE) enacted a vaccinate mandate for the House, which O’Toole said he would follow but later challenged, arguing the BOIE didn’t have the authority to make that decision for the House of Commons. He might be right about that, but it doesn’t help his cause as the halfway measure, which might placate the hard-liners in his party, will further entrench the alienation that comes with getting it wrong on covid protocols — especially since the public is mostly on the other side of the issue.
As the Hill Times reported on Nov. 4, Gladu has said that the Conservative mini-caucus will include between 15 and 30 Conservatives, a mix of MPs and senators. O’Toole can’t afford to boot that many people from caucus. For one, he needs the numbers. But more to the point, he needs to maintain caucus solidarity and capacity as Parliament is set to resume. The Trudeau government needs to be held to account, and the Conservatives, like it or not, are central to the effort. There are other ways to manage the group, however. O’Toole could at least boot Gladu from caucus and send a clear message to the party that there are limits to what is acceptable within the ranks and, more importantly, there are consequences to pushing those limits.
As things stand, O’Toole is stuck between the next handful of voters that would put him within reach of government, the Conservative fringe that is exercising an outsize influence on his policies, and the ever-present need within a partisan system to distinguish his side from the Liberals just because. In the long run, the Liberals will defeat themselves. They always do. But in the short- and medium-term, nonsense from the fringes of the party and O’Toole’s incapacity to excise those elements from the Conservative side will haunt him, slow his efforts at winning over Canadians and continue to gift Trudeau an easier time than he deserves.
It would be far better for O’Toole, the Conservatives and the country if he’d scooped up his guts, draw a line in the sand, and ditch Gladu and any other caucus member who appears at or near the leadership of the “civil liberties caucus.” It’s best for all concerned that he do the hard work now rather than protect his limited political capital for a future that might not exist for him.