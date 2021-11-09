Throughout the 2021 election campaign, O’Toole and the Conservatives were dogged by questions about whether the leader would insist that his caucus members get vaccinated. He also opposed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate for travelers and federal civil servants. The issue distracted from the party’s economic messaging and ran up against popular support for such measures. In October, the House of Commons Board of Internal Economy (BOIE) enacted a vaccinate mandate for the House, which O’Toole said he would follow but later challenged, arguing the BOIE didn’t have the authority to make that decision for the House of Commons. He might be right about that, but it doesn’t help his cause as the halfway measure, which might placate the hard-liners in his party, will further entrench the alienation that comes with getting it wrong on covid protocols — especially since the public is mostly on the other side of the issue.