After a week of advocacy in Washington this past July, where we met with policymakers, including members of President Biden’s administration, the regime condemned us as “traitors to the homeland,” simply for advocating for the release of our husbands and the rest of the political prisoners. These were the circumstances under which the Nicaraguan people were expected to vote on Sunday, with the opposition imprisoned and left off the ballot, the population terrorized and terrified of reprisals, and the regime emboldened to do whatever it takes to stay in power.