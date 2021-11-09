The other motive may be less sentimental than cynical. Though Quebec votes are hardly essential for winning a national election, Quebecers’ unusual combination of strong ideological unity and weak partisan loyalty has caused the province to vacillate wildly between federal parties in the past. This seems to have provided great incentive for prime ministerial candidates to pander shamelessly; a particular low point was reached during September’s election, in which a debate moderator’s implication that there may be racism in Quebec yielded more outrage from party leaders than the purportedly racist policy she was attempting to question (the aforementioned prohibitions on religious garb), or more recent political outrage at the fact that the Ontario-born chief executive of Air Canada has the gall to live Montreal but not speak French.