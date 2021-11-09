Providing such support to drug users has been criticized as enabling and encouraging use of illegal narcotics. But data from programs operated by nonprofit and grass-roots groups in the United States and those in other parts of the world suggest harm reduction strategies are effective in lowering death rates and transmission of disease. The administration is right to treat addicts less like criminals and more like people in need of treatment. “Their logic is the right logic,” Mr. Humphreys told NPR. “It’s what you do when you have an epidemic of addiction. You try to keep people from becoming addicted, you try to keep alive the people you can’t treat, and you try to get them into recovery.”