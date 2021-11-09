The result is a toxic feedback loop whereby Facebook (and its photo- and video-sharing app, Instagram) not only recruits users ad infinitum but also manipulates their emotions to maximize eyeball-on-screen time.
“I believe that we still have time to have social media that brings out the best in humanity," Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said at a recent Yale Law School forum. "That’s not going to come about unless we help guide Facebook in that direction and change the incentives.”
She’s right. We should change incentives — for Facebook’s users. If they had to pay for the platform openly with, you know, money, instead of non-transparently, with their data, customers would have a tangible motive to modulate their own engagement. Facebook could sell fewer ads and still finance the service.
“Sorry, kids, we just can’t afford Instagram” would become empowering words in the mouths of otherwise helpless parents. (The words wouldn’t even have to be true!) The fee could take the form of a Netflix-like monthly subscription or — to tame self-perpetuating tribal “bubbles" — a penny per “share,” “like,” or "comment.”
These are hardly brand-new ideas. As The Post’s technology columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler wrote three years ago, would-be reformers have been recommending fee-based social media since at least 2014. Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, spoke favorably of it.
The underlying concept is that prices convey useful information. In this case, they would enable users to understand better their true preferences with respect to time on Facebook vs. other priorities, such as data privacy.
Like health insurance co-pays that encourage patients to consider their best treatment options, and not overuse the medical system, payments to use Facebook could nudge individuals to a more socially optimal use of the platform.
Unsurprisingly, Facebook founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg would rather keep all the tradeoffs behind the veil of ignorance called “free.” He has rejected fee-for-service as a plan for “just serving rich people.”
“If you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can’t afford to pay," the billionaire told Vox.
This could be mitigated by creating an ad-funded “free” Facebook for those who prefer not to pay and a fee-based one for others, albeit at the sacrifice of whatever social equality is achieved by a one-size-fits-all Facebook. To minimize the harms of the current business model, though, you’d have to maximize the scope of a fee-for-service one.
The main point is to challenge Zuckerberg’s self-serving assertion that a bigger Facebook is necessarily better for everyone. In the uproar over Haugen’s revelation of internal Facebook communications, though, there has been disappointingly little discussion of fee-based alternatives.
On Oct. 29, the Wall Street Journal published essays by 12 academics, politicians, business leaders and technologists under the headline “How to Fix Social Media.” The vast majority urged government regulation or technical adjustment; only one, Sherry Turkle of MIT, briefly mentioned charging for services, so social media "doesn’t have to sell user data or titillate and deceive to stay in business.”
Regulation might indeed have promise — more vigorous antitrust enforcement, or changes to Section 230, the federal statute that relieves social media platforms of legal liability for users’ posts. Regulation could even be regarded as complementary to a fee-based business model. For example, if someone did try to start a fee-for-service social media competitor to Facebook, antitrust regulators might be able to shield it from takeover by the incumbent.
It is admittedly hard to imagine how government could actually mandate fee-for-service social media. Certainly, it’s much easier for politicians to cry “break up Facebook,” or for academics to moralize about everyone’s responsibility to behave better. Consumers — who are also voters — instinctively love the idea of something for nothing, even if Facebook hadn’t long ago conditioned them to expect it.
A similar dynamic plagues the climate change debate, in which the most effective potential policy, a conservation-inducing tax on carbon, is also the least politically viable.
Meanwhile, we live out a rueful Japanese proverb. “There is nothing more expensive," it says, "than something free.”